Countdown Begins For Annual LOTO Air Show

The countdown has begun to this year’s Lake of the Ozarks Air Show.

The annual event, according to Camdenton Chamber Director KC Cloke, will take place on Saturday, September 7th, at Camdenton Memorial-Lake Regional Airport.

The chamber along with the CVB, Lake aviation Center and Bridal Cave are teaming up for the event which will start that morning with a 7:30 Community Breakfast hosted by Boy Scout Troop-29 to honor our veterans followed by the air show activities starting at 10:30.

Also marking the event will be a ping pong ball drop and a performance put on by a MiG-17-F fighter jet.

The event is free to attend but on-site parking will run you a $10-bill.