New Laws Set To Go Into Effect For Missouri Renters And Landlords

Modifications relating to landlord-tenant actions across Missouri come a little more into focus in a Senate Bill set to take effect at the end of the month.

Senate Bill 895 will modify provisions relating to landlord-tenant actions, including eviction proceeding moratoriums and filings for transfers of real property with outstanding collectible judgments.

Senator Curtis Trent of Battlefield is the sponsor…

“This is essentially a basic property rights issue. Landlords should not be forced to retain tenants, without compensation, against their will.”

The root of Senate Bill 895 dates back to 2018.

When Senate Bill 895 was first-discussed on the floor of the Missouri Senate on March 5, Sen. Barbara Anne Washington of Kansas City mentioned she has some wording in this measure…

“And there are outstanding judgments there from tenants that have not yet been paid. Then you must file in the circuit court who you transferred that title to within 30 days.”

Senate Bill 895 will take effect on Aug. 28.