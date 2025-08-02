Countdown Underway Towards NASA’s Next Flight To The Moon

The countdown is on for NASA’s next flight to the moon!

NASA says its Artemis II team is all set to make a voyage to Luna next April at the earliest, and the crew of 4 will fly around the moon and back on a 10 day journey.

Mission commander Reid Weissman says “Artemis is the right program at the right time to get a sustained human presence on around the moon and off to Mars, and we believe in it.”

Artemis II will be a flight test with the crew using NASA’s space launch system and traveling aboard the Orion spacecraft

If all goes well, the Artemis III mission will send humans to land on the moon for the first time since 1972.