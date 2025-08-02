State Fair Community College Marks Expansion with Two Major Additions to Sedalia Campus

The State Fair Community College campus in Sedalia is now a little bigger.

State Fair Community College hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 1, celebrating the completion of two major additions to its Sedalia campus: the new Campus Housing Complex and the Agriculture and Mechanics building.

The event will took place in the Agriculture and Mechanics Agriculture Lab at 3201 W. 16th Street, featuring building tours and lunch, provided by the SFCC Foundation and served by the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association.

The project was made possible through a combination of private donations and state support, representing the largest capital campaign in SFCC’s history.

The new Campus Housing Complex, with 196 beds, enhances the college’s capacity to support on-campus living—boosting student engagement and retention.