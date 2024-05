A fire issue is prompting a government safety investigation into some of Ford’s biggest pickups.

Jeff Gilbert from WWJ says these are F250, F350s and above…all 2015 through 2021 models.

There have been 12 crashes and 4 injuries, possibly linked to diesel leaks…coming from a fracture in the secondary fuel filter housing.

Ford has promised to support the investigation.

It’s too early to tell if the issue will lead to a recall.