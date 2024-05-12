Parson Signs Bill Adding Restrictions To State Statutes Regarding Abortion Providers

Taxpayer funding to abortion providers and their affiliates across Missouri could soon be cut off following Governor Parson’s signing of a House Bill that will put those restrictions into state statute language.

Signing the new law which goes in effect at the end of August brings to an end several years of back-and-forth responses by Planned Parenthood including saying the agency would take minors across state lines for abortions without knowledge or consent of parents.

Planned Parenthood, in its 2022-2023 annual report, reported income of more than two-billion-dollars and having performed over 392-thousand abortions with abortions outnumbering prenatal care by a 62-1 margin.

Missouri Right-to-Life is praising the signing of the new law by the governor.