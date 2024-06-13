Cuba Man Faces Child Enticement Charges In Rolla

Rolla Police are reporting the arrest of a 29-year-old man from Cuba who’s facing two felony counts of enticement of a child.

Chief Sean Fagan says officers received a report of an alleged sexual assault on May 29th that occurred within the city limits.

During the preliminary investigation, a second victim was also identified who claimed that Shane Mullins had provided her with alcohol and subjected her to sexual contact.

A warrant was issued and Mullins taken into custody.

He’s being held without bond in the Phelps County Jail and was expected to be arraigned today.