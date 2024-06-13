Camden Republican Club Wants All To Attend Camden Library Board Meeting About Controversial Books

Thu. Jun 13th, 2024
The Camden County Republican Club is putting the call out for representation at Friday’s Camden County Library Board meeting.
At issue, according to the Republican Club, will be a request to allow controversial books to be readily accessible to juveniles. The Republican Club is hoping for a good turnout to oppose that request.
Other items appearing on the library board’s published agenda include the 2023 audit, videotaping board meetings, challenged books and a closed session to talk about real estate at 1081 Osage Beach Road.
The Camden County Library Board meeting, Friday in the main branch in Camdenton, begins at 9:00.