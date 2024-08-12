David Michael Bowers, Jr., Disappearance Reaches Three-Year Anniversary

Today is the three-year anniversary since a, then, 18-year-old from Eldon was last seen or heard from.

David Michael Bowers, Junior, last known to be in Affton…a St. Louis County suburb…was last seen wearing a white and black hoodie, jeans and white tennis shoes. He was described as 5-10, 128-pounds, brown hair with blonde and green tinted dreads, brown eyes, he has several tattoos including one of Bart Simpson, and he has multiple scars on his arms.

Bowers may also go by the names of DJ or Deebo.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says the disappearance remains an active investigation with all leads being followed up on. Anyone with information on Bowers, his disappearance or his whereabouts should contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement.