Second Child-Porn Related Arrest Made After Cyber Tipline Report in Camden County

A second arrest has been made in Camden County in connection to a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for suspected child pornography related activities.

48-year-old Leland Weeks was taken into custody and booked into the Camden County Jail late Friday afternoon on two pending counts of first-degree promoting child porn and seven pending counts of second-degree promoting child porn.

Just last week, 50-year-old Christie Webb-Vermillion was also arrested and has been formally charged with one count of possessing child porn. The probable cause statement alleges that her cell phone contained an image of a young female on a bed exposing herself to the camera in a sexual manner.

It’s further alleged that Webb-Vermillion shared images of herself with an unidentified person believed to be Weeks to enhance their activities together. She has since been released after posting a $150,000 bond. Weeks remains in custody without bond pending formal charges.