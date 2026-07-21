Day One Of SEC Media Days Put Missouri Tigers On Center Stage

Day one of SEC Media Days in the books down in Tampa, FL and Eli Drinkwitz and his Missouri Tigers on center stage.

Drink of course, making headlines as he always does.

The big news though from a Mizzou perspective, Drink saying his star running back pre season All American Ahmad Hardy has been medically cleared moving forward.

Now that doesn’t necessarily mean an immediate return to the practice field when fall camp opens here in less than two weeks, but it certainly sets in motion that Hardy will be back on the field for the Tigers in 2026.

And what a gift that would be.

Hardy last season, well he was maybe the best running back in the country.

16149 yards averaged better than 6.4 yards per carry to go along with 16 touchdowns.

And for good measure, Hardy had a 300 yard game in the Tigers win against Mississippi State back on November the 15th.

Now it’s not all good news for the Tigers.

Starting right tackle Josh Atkins, who suffered a leg injury back in the spring, has dealt with a set back here this summer and may not be available for the entire year.