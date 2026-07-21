Highway Patrol Report For The Weekend Shows Seven Arrests & More

The highway patrol reports one drowning, one traffic accident and seven arrests from over the weekend in the lake area.

The drowning happened Saturday morning on Truman Lake in Benton County when a Sedalia man went under water and did not resurface.

The traffic accident happened Sunday afternoon on highway-5 at El Tampa Road in Camden County which sent one person to the hospital with minor injuries.

And, as far as the arrests are concerned, six of the seven were alcohol related with three arrests each for driving while intoxicated and boating while intoxicated with the other arrest being for driving without a valid license. Five of the arrests were reported in Camden County and two in Morgan County.