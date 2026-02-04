Enforcement of License Plate Readers on Agenda for Camden County Commission

The issue of license plate readers and enforcement of an ordinance banning the use of all automated plate readers appears to highlight a lengthy agenda for Thursday’s Camden County Commission meeting.

Other discussion items on the published agenda include the county’s TCLA Funds interest distribution and credit card policies, the phone system for the Road and Bridge office and a closed session to deal with legal and the leasing, purchasing or the sale of real estate.

The Camden County Commission meeting, Thursday morning in the third-floor meeting room of the administration building, will begin at 10:00.