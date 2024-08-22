Democrat Meet And Greet Scheduled For September 26th In The LOTO

fbpx

Getting to know you in the Show-Me State’s Democratic party…it could be a theme in Barnett next week with several candidates running for statewide office expected to show up at a meet-and-greet.

 

Among the candidates listed for the event include:

–Crystal Quade who’s running for governor against Republican Mike Kehoe and Libertarian Bill Slantz;

–Richard Brown who’s running for Lieutenant Governor against Republican Dave Wasinger and Libertarian Ken Iverson;

–Barbara Phifer who’s vying for Secretary of State against Republican Denny Hoskins and Libertarian Carl Herman Freese;

–Elad Gross who’s running for Attorney General against Republican Andrew Bailey and Libertarian Ryan Munro;

–And Mark Osmack for Treasurer against Republican Vivek Malek and Libertarian John Hartwig, Junior.

 

The meet-and-greet is being sponsored by the Camden, Miller, Morgan and Moniteau Democratic Committees.

It will take place at the Legacy Barn on Monday, the 26th, starting at 6-PM…the doors will open at 5:15.

Reporter Mike Anthony