Search On for Missing Iberia Man

The Iberia Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are turning to the public for possible information on the whereabouts of Donovane Hanna…last seen on State Park Road in Brumley back on July 4th.

Hanna is described as 30-years-old, between 5-10 and six-foot tall, weighs around 190 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and several tattoos on both forearms. Hanna is also known to frequently wear a bandana and, maybe, a ball cap and has not been treated for a mental health condition since going missing.

Anyone with information about Donovane Hanna or his whereabouts is being encouraged to contact the Iberia Police Department, the highway patrol’s missing persons unit or local law enforcement.

Iberia PD…………573-693-6124

Highway Patrol…..573-526-6178 or missingpersons@mshp.dps.mo.gov