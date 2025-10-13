UPDATE: Desoto Man Charged with DWI-Drugs and Felony Resisting in Camden Countyin Camden County

UPDATE STORY (10/14/2025, 1:25 PM)

More information has been released following the report of a 22-year-old from Desoto being arrested in Camden County by the highway patrol.

Reports indicate the sequence of events began Friday afternoon when Maries County was attempting to stop a motorcycle for speeding.

Multiple agencies were notified including Miller County, Osage Beach and Lake Ozark who attempted to stop Austin Thebeau before terminating their pursuits due to the alleged reckless driving and high speeds…75 in a 65, 85 in a 55 and 120 in a 45…reached by Thebeau.

Thebeau was eventually stopped after turning onto a dead-end street with his motorcycle clipping a highway patrol vehicle before he was pulled off the bike by officers.

Thebeau is formally charged with driving under the influence and resisting as well as several other traffic-related offenses. He was being held in the Camden County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

ORIGINAL STORY

A 22-year-old man from DeSoto faces several pending charges after being arrested by the highway patrol early Friday night in Camden County.

The highway patrol says Austin Thebeau was driving a motorcycle under the influence of drugs and is being charged with DWI-Drugs and felony resisting.

Thebeau also faces other pending charges including not having insurance, speeding 26 miles-per-hour-plus, failing to yield to emergency vehicles, not having valid plates or a motorcycle endorsement, and careless and imprudent driving.

Thebeau was taken to the Camden County Jail and was being held on a $100,000 bond.