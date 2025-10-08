Mizzou Gets Ready For Game On Saturday Against Alabama

Mizzou football getting ready for #8 Alabama Saturday.

Tigers have never beaten the Crimson Tide since joining the SEC in 2012.

This might be the Tigers best chance to do it.

They are just a 2 1/2 point home underdog to the Tide Saturday morning.

It will be an 11:00 kickoff.

What could help or hinder the Tigers chances could be the availability of starting left tackle at Kaden.

Green Suffered that foot injury the week of the South Carolina contest.

He’ll be listed as questionable on the injury report.

He’s been doing some reps this week. Could be a big lift to attack your offensive line. That’s already pretty good.