Devistating Losses For The Cardinals And Royals In Wednesday Games

Royals and Guardians were scoreless for a couple innings last night before this game completely came off the rails.

Cleveland would score four times in the third, two runs in the fifth, seven runs in the 6th inning, one more in the 7th frame as Cleveland rolls by a score of 14 to one.

Josh Bell, a home run, four runs driven in for Cleveland.

It was a gut-wrenching loss for the Cardinals last night, leading the Astros for much of the way.

But Giovanni Gallegos comes undone in the 8th inning as Houston scores five times.

They beat the Cardinals by a score of ten to 7.

Miles Michaelis doesn’t factor in the decision, but he was not very sharp as he would allow five runs as he pitched into the 6th inning.

There was a history in baseball last night as Domingo Herman pitches baseball’s first perfect game since Felix Hernandez did it all the way back in 2012.

Herman and the Yankees beat the Oakland A’s in route to the win.

He would strike out nine over those nine perfect innings.