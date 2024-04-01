Disturbance and Shots Fired, One Injured in Osage Beach

Osage Beach police are investigating shots being fired and one person hurt during a disturbance around 8:30 Sunday night in the area of 1075 Passover Road.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says, when officers arrived on the scene, they found one subject with a gunshot wound to the chest who was treated and transported to the hospital. Several subjects at the scene were detained and taken to the police department for questioning.

What is known, according to Lieutenant O’Day, is that there was a disturbance but it’s unknown what the disturbance was about. It is also believed that there is no danger to the public after the incident.

Several agencies assisted including Osage Beach Ambulance and Fire, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the highway patrol, the Mid-MO Drug Task Force and the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

More information is expected to be released sometime today by the Osage Beach Police Department.