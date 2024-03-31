Osage Beach Police Asking for Help in Finding Pawn Store Burglary Suspect

The Osage Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says at least one individual made his, or her, way into the unnamed pawn shop just after 5:00 on the morning of March 4th.

A video of the apparent burglary in progress is posted on the police department’s social media site

No details were released regarding any items or cash taken from the business.

If you have information about the incident, you are encouraged to contact the Osage Beach Police Department (573-302-2010).