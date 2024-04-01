Highway Patrol Reports Numerous Accidents & Arrests Over The Weekend

A busy weekend for the highway patrol in the lake area with five traffic accidents with eight injuries being reported.

Three people were injured in an accident on Route-J south of Tierra Lane in Morgan County while two people were injured in an accident on Golden Beach Road near Route-W also in Morgan County.

In Camden County…one person was injured in accident on Route-TT near Three Oaks Road.

And in Miller County…one person was injured in an accident on westbound-54 at Cave Drive and two others injured in a U-T-V accident on Kinderhook County Road.

Six of the injuries were identified according to the highway patrol as minor-to-moderate with the two people in the U-T-V accident suffering serious injuries.

The operator of the U-T-V, a 13-year-old girl, and the 35-year-old passenger, Troy Bowlin, were both Lebanon residents and they were taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

Neither one was wearing a safety device.

There were also four arrests over the weekend in the lake area…all but one for driving under the influence.

A 54-year-old Lebanon man and a 21-year-old Linn Creek man were arrested for driving while intoxicated-alcohol and a 44-year-old Camdenton man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

The fourth arrest…a 28-year-old Jefferson City woman was taken in for a failure to appear warrant on a traffic offense in Lake Ozark Municipal Court.