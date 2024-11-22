DNR Deadliner To Submit Input On New Publication Over Missouri Streams Is Friday

The deadline has arrived to submit input about a newly developed publication designed to help inform Missouri landowners about working in or near streams on their properties.

The publication, by the Department of Natural Resources, will contain information about bank stabilization techniques and permitting, instream gravel excavation, technical and financial assistance, and other related topics. It also contains links to a variety of resources and contact information for several relevant organizations.

The information in the guide applies to all Missouri landowners especially farmers and other rural landowners who face excessive streambank erosion or challenges.

Public review and written comments on the proposed publication will still be accepted by the DNR via email until 5 p.m. this Friday (Nov. 22, 2024).