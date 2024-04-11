DOC Adds New Fishing “Brush Piles” Along The Banks Of The Osage Arm

The Missouri Department of Conservation says that fishing opportunities around the banks will, hopefully, be enhanced near the 66-mile marker of the Osage Arm after new cedar brush piles were added around the Wigwam School Access area.

The project included three new brush piles including one that was submerged at the A-D-A accessible fishing dock.

The department avoided adding the brush in the main channel to keep from, possibly, interfering with snagging which is popular in the area.

Each of the brush piles, expected to provide habitat for bass and crappie, are expected to last for 10 years or more.

The new brush piles can be found on the MO Fishing app.