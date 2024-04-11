Eldon BOA Ward 3 To Be Decided By A “Coin Flip” After Tied Votes

Fri. Apr 12th, 2024
The board of aldermen in Eldon is set, for the most part, following Tuesday night’s meeting…the first regular meeting since the municipal election one week ago.
After hearing a few final thoughts from the outgoing Clancy Boots in Ward-3, Sarah Walker and Terri Benjamin were sworn in for their two seats, respectively, in wards 1 and 2.
The board remains one alderman short representing Ward-3 following a tie vote on election day when Brian Phillips and Bryon Hull each received 43 votes.
That tie is to be decided on Monday in a 12-noon showdown…by the flip of a coin.
The coin toss will be at the Depot and the winner will then be sworn in at the next regular meeting.