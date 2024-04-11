Magic Dragon Car Show To Have “New Twist” For 2024 Event

Anticipation continues to grow for an event which has become a mainstay over the years at Lake of the Ozarks…the annual Magic Dragon Street Meet Nationals car show.

The show will set up along the Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark and, according to Lake Area Chamber Director Morgan Crainshaw, will feature a new twist this year.

“We’ll have a peddle car challenge on Saturday, will do judging….awards will happen on Saturday as well, which is new,” says Crainshaw.

She says before that can happen they still need more volunteers, “Traffic control alone takes about 80 volunteers, and then you have registration….so overall you have about 100 or so volunteers needed over a two day period.”

The 36th annual event is for May 3rd and 4th.