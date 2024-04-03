A dog in Morgan County is facing the death penalty, despite being proven innocent in court.

According to resident Katheleen Vernon, the dog was ordered to be euthanized by Judge Stephen Grantham, following an investigation into a possible biting of a child.

During deliberations it was determined that the dog had scratched the child, after the child had laid on top of the dog, but claims the dog bit the child was unsubstantiated.

Vernon tells KRMS News the dog had been sleeping on the couch at the time of the incident and that the dog simply “rolled over” and scratched the child with his back paw.

Despite witness statements and testimony, the judge still ordered the dog euthanized.

Residents can contact the Morgan County Courthouse in defense of the dog, who’s photo is on our social media pages and our website.

***more info:To whom it may concern,