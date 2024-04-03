I am reaching out to get as much help as possible. Morgan County Judge Grantham has ordered a non-violent dog euthanized. Case number 24MG-00024. The dog was sleeping on his couch. A child laid on top of the dog with his head to the rear of the dog. The dog rolled over and scratched the child with his back paw. There was no way possible for the dog to have bitten the child. This was proven in court. After witness statements and testimony, the judge ordered the dog euthanized. We don’t know where else to turn. This is a family dog that has NEVER harmed a living creature. Numerous people showed up in support of this dog and numerous people will continue to give support. Please help us get this out to save his life.
My number is 573-480-9320