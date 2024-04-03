Big Surprises Following Election Results Across The Lake Region

There were some surprises and upsets on Tuesday as election results poured in across the Lake Region.

The city of Osage Beach being one of them, where both the Tax Levy & decision to eliminate the collector’s position both failed to pass.

It was also a blow to the St. Elizabeth R-4 School district as the tax request for a FEMA safe room fails to pass.

However, there was a few victories for other areas, including the passing of the new Park Tax to save the Brumley Swinging Bridge in Miller County.

And the two tax levy requests for the Lake Ozark Fire District both pass.

A full look at the area election results can be found below:

Area Mayor’s/Alderman Races & Questions: https://www.krmsradio.com/election-results-for-area-mayors-alderman-other-elected-positions-on-krmsradio-com/

Area School Board Elections: https://www.krmsradio.com/school-board-election-results-are-on-krmsradio-com/

Area Fire District Elections: https://www.krmsradio.com/election-results-for-area-fire-districts-on-krmsradio-com/

Camden County Results: https://www.camdenmo.org/wp-content/uploads/209_PALL_Election_Summary5.pdf

Miller County Results: https://www.millercountymissouri.org/_files/ugd/cbf041_76097b3469c04d4e9af84b5a5d2d9fdf.pdf

Morgan County Results: https://www.morgancountymo.gov/plugins/show_image.php?id=146

Benton County Results: https://www.bentoncomo.com/documents/elections/2024_04_02%20unofficial.pdf