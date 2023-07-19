“Double Duty” for Ameren-MO Repair Crews

Repair crews from Ameren-Missouri are kept busy Tuesday afternoon in the lake area responding to a couple issues with their utility poles.

The first and, perhaps, more significant problem occurred along Lighthouse Road on the Northshore when a tree fell and took out a power line or two leaving nearly 600 without power. The road was closed off to traffic while repairs were made.

The other incident happened in Osage Beach when a pickup truck ran into a pole at the intersection of Red Bud and Passover. Power was not initially lost at the time and a quick-fix was done to keep the pole and the rest of the lines in the area from coming down.

That repair, which may involve power being cut in the area, is expected to continue today (Wednesday).