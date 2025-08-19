Double Wins – Royals And Cardinals Winners In Monday’s Games

The Royals played long ball on Monday night.

They hang on to beat the visiting Texas Rangers at the K 4 to 3 was the final.

Mike Yastrzemski a lead off home run as he continues to swing a hot bat coming over from the San Francisco Giants, his 12th home run.

Vinny Pasquantino, The Pasquatch goes deep for the 23rd time.

Michael Garcia, a Royals All Star couple hits, including his 12th home run of the year in support of Michael Waka, who would give up nine hits but hold the Rangers to just two runs as Waka picks up his eighth win of the year.

Swooping in for the save, his 32nd of the year, is Carlos Estevez.

Royals have won four in a row.

They are three games above 500…..Smack dab in the middle of the American League Wild card race.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals, they got work to do to get on the wild card race, but they beat the Marlins last night 8 to three as they come back from 2.

Nothing down, scored three in the 5th to spark the offense.

Nolan Gorman homers for the 12th time on the year in the 9th inning.