Major Changes Are Coming To Missouri Schools Thanks To Senate Bill 68

Senate Bill 68 will create, repeal and modify provisions relating to elementary and secondary education across Missouri.

Senator Mike Henderson of Desloge is the sponsor…

“On reporting these things that are happening in the school. DESI will provide the procedure that will have the criteria to help schools know what to report, a timeline for reporting and anything else necessary.”

During discussion on the floor of the Missouri Senate, Missouri Senate Minority Floor Leader Doug Beck of Affton offered an amendment that relates to banning cell phones in classrooms…

“Heard from a lot from the parents. And I think they’re looking for some sort of policy to give them that ability to be able to do these things. So with that in mind, that’s part of the reason why I’m putting this. “

In addition, this new law will make changes to parts of the “Get the Lead Out of School Drinking Water Act” and make changes to the way officials calculate school attendance, among other modifications.

Senate Bill 68 will become law on Aug. 28.