NTSB Releases Preliminary Report into Fatal Helicopter Crash in West Alton

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report into the recent helicopter crash that killed people near West Alton, Missouri.

Although more details are included, there doesn’t seem to be many surprises in the report which indicates the fatal crash happened as the pilot and a lineman were attempting to attach a safety marker to a powerline when the tail of the helicopter came into contact with the line.

The helicopter then fell onto a barge deck contributing to a post-impact fire.

Both the pilot and the lineman were killed in the accident.