Pickleball Concepts On Back Burner For Osage Beach For Now

The concept of pickleball coming to an Osage Beach city park anytime sooner than later is put on the back burner…at least for now.

The board of aldermen, last week, moved in another direction at the suggestion of Assistant City Administrator Mike Welty who says the planned costs for pickleball can be better spent for now to cover an overage of $50,000 on other needed work and improvements to the city parks.

“We talked about this pickleball as kind of being redesigned at a different location, which will come to the board later, but that’s definitely not going to happen until 2025.”

Welty also says he expects the concept of pickleball courts to be raised again in discussions early in 2025.