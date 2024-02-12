Dr. Thomas Takes Aim At Improving Lake Water Safety In Jefferson City

Lake area State Representative Doctor Lisa Thomas takes aim at trying to improve safety while on the water at Lake of the Ozarks and statewide.

Thomas introduced two House Bills this week…one which would create the “Missouri Patrol on Wave Runners Task Force…or MO-POWR…and the other which would establish “Marie’s Law.”

The MO-POWR bill would establish a law enforcement and first responder personal watercraft patrol which would employ local L-E-O and first responders to actively patrol and enforce state laws and regulations on bodies of water with more than 1,100 miles of shoreline.

The task force would work in addition to the highway patrol’s water patrol division which would still serve as the primary law enforcement agency.

Doctor Thomas also introduced what would be known as “Marie’s Law” requiring boating safety signage at key locations around the boat ramps at Lake of the Ozarks State Park…the signage serving as a reminder to boat safely following a drunken boating accident in July-2020 that killed Marie Steinkuehler of High Ridge.

Both bills have been read once and are on the calendar for second readings.