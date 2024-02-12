Annual Eagle Days Event Saw 2,000+ People Attending Events In 2024

January 6th proved to be a very good at Lake of the Ozarks.

That’s according to organizers of the annual Eagle Days event who say about 2,000 people attended this year’s event spread out between the four locations…Osage National, the Encore Lakeside Grill, Wilmore Lodge and below Bagnell Dam.

The Dickerson Park Zoo, the World Bird Sanctuary, the Missouri Master Naturalist program and Boy Scout Troop-21 also combined to help make the event another memorable time for the kids of all ages.

Plans are already underway for the 26th Annual Eagle Days event which is on the calendar for Saturday, January 4th, of 2025.