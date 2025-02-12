Drought Committee Expected To Begin First Meetings Of The New Year This Month

Missouri’s Drought Assessment Committee will get together later this month for its first meeting of the new year.

The main purpose of the meeting will be to coordinate a comprehensive state and federal response to drought conditions still affecting portions of the state.

Just about all of Missouri has experienced at least abnormally dry conditions over the past year with the state most recently put under a Drought Alert from May 2023 to September 2024 and from July 2022 to March 2023.

The Drought Assessment Committee is composed of representatives from state and federal partner agencies who provide information, recommendations and coordination to mitigate impacts, under Executive Order 24-13, of the drought alert declared Oct. 29, 2024, until March 31st of this year.