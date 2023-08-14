Drought Conditions Across The Lake Continue To Improve With Recent Rains

Drought conditions across the lake area show significant improvement according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor released by the National Weather Service.

The drought map now shows the northeastern two-thirds of Miller and Morgan counties bumped up into the “moderate drought” category while Camden County and all but just the extreme northeast part of Benton County are now in the “severe drought” category.

Lake area drought conditions are expected to continue improving with more rain in the forecast through the weekend.