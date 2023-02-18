Drug Investigation In Rolla Lands 2 In The Jail

A long term narcotics investigation comes to an end with two people face drug trafficking charges in Rolla.

Chief Sean Fagan says a search warrant was executed on Tuesday at a residence in the 1500 block of North Bishop Avenue.

Seized from the scene was an undisclosed quantity of methamphetamine along with items used to distribute the meth. 38-year-old Terry Hussey and 30-year-old Jennifer Weber, both of Rolla, were taken into custody and charged with trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance.

Bonds for both Hussey and Weber were set at $150-thousand.

