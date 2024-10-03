fbpx

Duo Paddleboard From Truman To Bagnell Dam In Honor Of Officer Carson

Two lake area residents on a mission are able to complete a 32-hour paddleboard trip covering 93-miles from Truman Dam to Bagnell Dam…and, for the great majority of the time, without stopping or sleeping.

Speaking on KRMS Radio, 38-year-old Jordan Ryder says attempting such a feat has been in his mind for sometime which just recently become a no-brainer in light of the Phylicia Carson pursuit-related death.

When that tragedy happened with Officer Carson, I just thought, man, this would be a great opportunity to use this challenge to raise awareness, raise funds for that family and do it for a good cause rather than just do it for fun and for a challenge. So that’s kind of how that developed.”

Ryder and his paddleboarding partner, 32-year-old Tanner Parr, started the journey from near Truman Dam at 12:44 last Friday morning going all the way through to its finish at Bagnell Dam Saturday night.

Ryder and Parr did not expect the overall support received from the community.

Reporter Mike Anthony