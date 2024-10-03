Governor Parson Declares October As “Pork Month” Following Missouri’s Recent Rankings Nationwide

In recognition of the pork industry in Missouri ranking 7th in the nation, Governor Mike Parson has proclaimed all of October as Pork Month.

Governor Mike Parson has proclaimed October as Pork Month in the state of Missouri, in recognition of the high-quality pork produced by Missouri pig farmers and their families. Missouri’s pork industry ranks seventh in the nation with 3.35 million head, producing more than six percent of the U.S. total, and providing nearly $1.4 billion in value.

“We are proud of Missouri pork producers for the work they do each day,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Pork is one of the most nutritious and versatile products on the market, and the industry continues to advance. The swine industry is one that deserves to be celebrated each and every day, especially during Pork Month.”

Tremendous progress has been made in the pork industry through research in genetics, resulting in an economical and nutritious product for today’s consumers. Pork producers across the country continue to make progress in overall sustainability by being more efficient every day.

“As a pork producer myself, I know the commitment it requires to raise healthy, high-quality livestock,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “I celebrate the grit and tenacity of Missouri swine producers every day, and I’m appreciative Governor Parson does the same. Thanks to the many producers committed to providing quality pork products to consumers across the globe.”

To learn more about Pork Month and the Missouri pork industry, visit mopork.com.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.