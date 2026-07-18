DWI Wreck Seriously Injures One in Miller County

A two-vehicle accident early Friday afternoon on highway-52 at Meadowbrook Road in Miller County sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries and a pending future court date.

The highway patrol says it happened when a 38-year-old man from Sunrise Beach was waiting to make a turn and was hit from behind by a 29-year-old man from Richmond.

The Sunrise Beach man was uninjured while the man from Richmond was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital.

He’s also expected to be charged with DWI, not having insurance and following too close.