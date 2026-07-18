Ghost Meter Program Will Sunset Following BOA Vote

The ghost meter program for water hook-ups will soon be a thing of the past in Osage Beach after the board of aldermen this week passed a motion to officially direct city staff to proceed with changes to sunset the program.

“Where property owners who decided not to hook up right away secured their future water rights by paying a monthly fee rather than the upfront impact and meter fees.”

Interim City Administrator April White also says that the program included 119 residential and business users which generated some $42,000 in revenue over the years.

With the program soon to be eliminated, new residents or business owners buying property which once was a part of the program will still be able to hook up to water service with no impact and water fees to be paid.