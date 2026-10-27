Early Morning Blaze Causes Damage to Marty’s Bar and Grill

An early-morning fire causes damage to Marty’s Bar and Grill on South Business Route-5 in Camdenton.

The Mid-County Fire District says personnel from several districts responded just before 4:00 Tuesday with the first arriving units encountering heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the building.

A water supply with tanker shuttle operations was initiated and the fire was brought under control but not before the building sustained significant fire and smoke damage.

There were no injuries reported and the Missouri Division of Fire Safety was called in to investigate the cause.