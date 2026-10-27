Flock Camera Credited with Leading to Arrests of Theft Suspects in St. Joseph Casino Heist

The highway patrol says a Flock camera is credited in leading to the arrests of two suspects accused of stealing more than $150,000 from the St. Jo Frontier Casino in St. Joseph, Missouri.

A vehicle was identified that the suspects were traveling in and the information entered into the Flock system which located the getaway car on U.S. 36 where it was pulled over by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the patrol.

42-year-old Charles Blaisdell and 21-year-old Heaven Roberts, both of St. Joseph, were taken into custody and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

Both were being held on a $150,000 bond as the case remains under investigation.

(*Photo credit Macon County Sheriff’s Office)