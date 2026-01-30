Eugene Defeats Osage – Lakers Beat Mustangs In Eldon Basketball Tournament

A lot of high school sports to get to you here on this Friday.

Let’s start with the Eldon boys basketball tournament on Thursday.

School of the Osage playing in the semifinals against a very good Eugene team and they take down the Indians by a score of 78 to 62.

You heard it on Classic Country One 104.9.

So Osage will play in the 3rd place game on Saturday afternoon.

Nice showing by the Lakers in the consolation bracket.

They hold on to beat the host Eldon Mustangs by a score of 53 to 50.

And that’s not the only thing the Lakers are making news for on this Friday as Bryce Dernan is set to take over as the new athletics director to start the 2627 school year.

Dernan is the all time winningest baseball coach at Camdenton.

He’s been an assistant principal and he becomes the 4th athletics director in the last 20 years.

Bob Shore. Jeff Whitney, Bill Kurtz and now Bryce Dernan, quite a class of administrators there at Camdenton High School.