Early-Morning Boat Accident Results in Serious Injuries, Pending Charges

An early Saturday morning (June 27) boat accident results in serious injuries and pending charges against a Camdenton man.

The highway patrol says it happened around 1:25 a.m. at the 17.5 milemark of the main channel in Camden County when the 28-year-old failed to keep lookout striking a dock walkway.

The man was not wearing a safety device and was seriously hurt. He was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

The man now also faces pending charges of boating while intoxicated-alcohol, boating while intoxicated-drugs, violating a no wake within 100 feet of a dock and operating a vessel in a careless and imprudent manner.