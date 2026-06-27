Sat. Jun 27th, 2026

 

Early-Morning Boat Accident Results in Serious Injuries, Pending Charges

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Saturday, June 27th, 2026

An early Saturday morning (June 27) boat accident results in serious injuries and pending charges against a Camdenton man.

The highway patrol says it happened around 1:25 a.m. at the 17.5 milemark of the main channel in Camden County when the 28-year-old failed to keep lookout striking a dock walkway.

The man was not wearing a safety device and was seriously hurt. He was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

The man now also faces pending charges of boating while intoxicated-alcohol, boating while intoxicated-drugs, violating a no wake within 100 feet of a dock and operating a vessel in a careless and imprudent manner.

 

 

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Saturday, June 27th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony