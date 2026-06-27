Sat. Jun 27th, 2026

 

National Weather Service Issues Heat Advisory Through At Least Thursday Night

All News RSS Feed Severe Weather Top Stories Saturday, June 27th, 2026

FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE…

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values over 100 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central
  Illinois and central, east central, northeast, and southeast
  Missouri.
* WHEN...From noon Sunday to midnight CDT Thursday Night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
  illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time
outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early
morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion
and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety
and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

All News RSS Feed Severe Weather Top Stories Saturday, June 27th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony