Early Morning Fire Damages Linn Creek-Area Home

Significant damage is being reported following an early morning house fire in the Linn Creek area.

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the call to the 1,000 block of Highway-V was received just after 3:00 Saturday morning (12-13-2025) after one of the occupants discovered fire in the attic near a wood stove flue.

Frandsen also says the call was brought under control in about 15 minutes with most of the fire damage contained to the attic with smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the single-story structure.

Two occupants were able to get out safely and the Red Cross was notified to provide assistance.

Personnel from Osage Beach assisted at the scene while Sunrise Beach provided cover for any other Mid-County calls.

Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour and a half.