Proposed Rezoning Request Drawing Considerable Attention in the Village of Four Seasons

A large crowd packed into the Village of Four Seasons on Thursday for a public hearing to take comments on a proposed rezoning of more than 33 acres off the Horseshoe Bend Parkway, referred to as the former Busch Property, which is currently zoned R-1 residential special use permit.

P&Z Chairman Darrell Barber also says the remaining 28.87 acres would be zoned as R2 residential making way for multi-family dwellings…in all, about 350 units would be included in the rezoning which drew considerable opposition during the public hearing.

Congestion already on the roadway and waterway along with how short-term rentals would be affected were a recurring theme from those who are opposed to the rezoning.

In the end, a recommendation from P&Z will go to the village board despite no official majority one way or the other.

The village board will meet in a 5:30 special meeting on Monday with the proposed rezoning appearing on the agenda.