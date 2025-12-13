Miller County Accident Sends Injures Two

Two people are injured, one seriously, after a one-car accident Friday night along Airport Road near Hollar Road in Miller County.

The highway patrol says the 18-year-old driver from Columbia was driving too fast to negotiate a curve causing the car to cross the centerline before he overcorrected sending the car back across and off the opposite side striking a ditch, a fence and a tree.

The 18-year-old suffered moderate injuries while a passenger, a 20-year-old man from Brumley, was seriously hurt. They were both taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

They were also both wearing seat belts at the time.