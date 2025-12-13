fbpx

Sun. Dec 14th, 2025

 

Miller County Accident Sends Injures Two

All News RSS Feed KRMS Sports Top Stories Saturday, December 13th, 2025

Two people are injured, one seriously, after a one-car accident Friday night along Airport Road near Hollar Road in Miller County.

The highway patrol says the 18-year-old driver from Columbia was driving too fast to negotiate a curve causing the car to cross the centerline before he overcorrected sending the car back across and off the opposite side striking a ditch, a fence and a tree.

The 18-year-old suffered moderate injuries while a passenger, a 20-year-old man from Brumley, was seriously hurt. They were both taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

They were also both wearing seat belts at the time.

All News RSS Feed KRMS Sports Top Stories Saturday, December 13th, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony