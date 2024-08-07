Edgar Wins Sheriff’s Primary and Dougan (Steve) wins Commission Seat in Camden County

Chris Edgar will assume the office of Camden County Sheriff after besting a crowded field of candidates in Tuesday’s Republican Primary Election.

Edgar captured 2,533 votes (29.46%) compared to his closest challengers, Jimmy Brashear, who received 1,911 votes (22.22%) and Jeff Beauchamp (bee-chum) who received 1,526 votes (17.75%).

Other contested races in Camden County saw Steve Dougan beat four others for District-2 county commissioner and Laura Burns taking the Warren Township committee-woman seat.