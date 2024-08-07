fbpx

Wed. Aug 7th, 2024

 

Edgar Wins Sheriff’s Primary and Dougan (Steve) wins Commission Seat in Camden County

Tuesday, August 6th, 2024

Chris Edgar will assume the office of Camden County Sheriff after besting a crowded field of candidates in Tuesday’s Republican Primary Election.

Edgar captured 2,533 votes (29.46%) compared to his closest challengers, Jimmy Brashear, who received 1,911 votes (22.22%) and Jeff Beauchamp (bee-chum) who received 1,526 votes (17.75%).

Other contested races in Camden County saw Steve Dougan beat four others for District-2 county commissioner and Laura Burns taking the Warren Township committee-woman seat.

Reporter Mike Anthony